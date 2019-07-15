Press release from Lyndsey Simpson for Hendersonville, NC City Council:

Lyndsey Simpson, candidate for Hendersonville City Council, is hosting her Official Filing and Campaign Kick-off Party this upcoming Tuesday, July 16. The festivities will start with the Official Filing at the Board of Elections at 4 p.m. and the Campaign Kick-off Party, hosted at 305 Lounge & Eatery in Downtown Hendersonville, starting at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to attend the filing first and then follow to the party to meet the candidate, learn more about the campaign and to mingle.

Lyndsey Simpson is running for a seat on the Hendersonville City Council because she wants to help build a future for Hendersonville that reflects every resident of her community. Whether we agree or disagree on particular issues, we’re in this together to make life here better for everyone. She believes she can help move Hendersonville toward that goal by bringing balance to City Council with a fresh perspective. Simpson is 32, a mother, a wife, community volunteer and successful local business owner. She loves Hendersonville and while she wasn’t born here, she says, “I got here as soon as I could.”

As a candidate for Hendersonville City Council, Lyndsey wants to 1) Preserve the small-town feel while preparing for growth; 2) Move Hendersonville toward sustainability; and 3) Strengthen the economy amd bolster local businesses through affordable housing and by creating a family-centered community for everyone. From retirees to those still working, from couples with kids to singles with & without kids, from young toddlers to the young-at-heart — above all, we’re in this together.

For those that wish to support the Lyndsey Simpson for Hendersonville, NC City Council campaign, donations can be made online at https://donorbox.org/simpson4hvlcouncil.