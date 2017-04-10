Press release:

Mountain Area Health Education Center will host the Integrative Healthcare Across the Lifespan regional event Saturday, April 29th from 8:30 am-5:10 pm at the MAHEC Biltmore Campus.

This continuing education program is open to the public for anyone interested in learning more about evidence-based holistic approaches to compliment Western medicine, and will be presented by Dr. Danna Park, one of the first physicians in the United States to become board-certified in Integrative Medicine. She will be joined by a team of physicians and healthcare experts for the day.

“Integrative medicine blends evidence-based complementary therapies with conventional medical care in a safe and effective way that promotes healing and wellness,” says Danna Park, MD, FAAP, FACP, director of Mountain Integrative Medicine, PLLC in Asheville, NC. “Not only is it important for the patient’s health, but it’s equally as important for providers to practice self-care and preventative techniques. The better they care for themselves, the better able they are to care for their patients.”

With a focus on whole person care (mind, body, and spirit), the conference will provide community members with a variety of approaches for health and wellbeing, and will provide healthcare practitioners with information they can incorporate into direct patient care. Event topics include lifestyle modification, approaches to depression and anxiety, nutrition and diet trends, Tai Chi, Taekwondo, aromatherapy and pain management, among others.

“As medical providers, it’s crucial to know the best methods for treating patients, but we shouldn’t overlook treating the entire person and help them add to their preventative care,” says Ronnie Metcalf, EdD, RN, ONC, program planner at MAHEC. “If we can help improve their health through integrative medicine in addition to their regular medical care, it ends up benefitting everyone involved.”

Attendees should be aware that the information presented will be formatted and taught for medical professionals, and there is a $25 fee to attend for community members. The conference will take place at the Education Building on the MAHEC Biltmore Campus at 121 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville NC 28803. For more information about the program or to register, please visit mahec.net/integrative.

MAHEC was established in 1974 and is a leader in healthcare, education and innovation. Located in Asheville, MAHEC serves a 16-county region in Western North Carolina. It is the largest Area Health Education Center in North Carolina, which evolved to address national and state concerns with the supply, retention and quality of health professionals. MAHEC’s mission is to train the next generation of healthcare professionals for Western North Carolina through quality healthcare, innovative education, and best practice models that can be replicated nationally. For more information on MAHEC, visit mahec.