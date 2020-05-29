Press release from UNC Asheville:

UNC Asheville’s scheduled May 29 drive-in screening of Disney-Pixar’s Onward has been postponed due to the threat of inclement weather.

The outdoor movie screening vendor utilizes weather.com to make inclement weather decisions, and the prediction for rain from 5-8 p.m. tonight is 50%. This timeframe is when they would set up the projection, and their policy is that any chance of rain that is 50% or greater triggers a cancellation.

This event will be rescheduled at a later date. Information on the new date and a link to pre-registration for the event will be released in the coming weeks. Registration for the scheduled May 29 screening will not apply to the new date selected for this event.

For more information, contact Jill Moffitt, Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, 828.232.5658, or jmoffitt@unca.edu.