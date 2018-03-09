Montreat College Announces Coda Music Festival April 20 featuring Floating Action, Tyler Ramsey

Montreat, N.C., 3/8/2018—Montreat College announced today the inaugural Coda Music Festival, to be held on the college’s campus Friday, April 20. The outdoor festival will be the college’s largest live music event of the year, featuring critically-acclaimed Asheville-based acts Floating Action and Tyler Ramsey (of Band of Horses) as co-headliners. In addition to the college’s standard Aramark food service, food trucks from Foothills Meats and The Grey Eagle Taqueria will be on-site, with ice cream provided by The Hop. The event starts at 5 p.m. and will take place rain or shine, with an indoor venue secured in case of inclement weather. Tickets are on sale now at www.CodaMusicFestival.com.

“This event has been planned start-to-finish by students in the college’s Music Business program,” said Montreat College Music Business Program Director Kevin Auman. “Working with a host of local sponsorship partners, the students have done an excellent job creating a family-friendly event featuring great music that will be of interest to both our students and the general public.”

In addition to music and food, the Coda Music Festival will also feature other activities and games, all in a beautiful setting overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains. Additional music acts on the bill include Doc Aquatic, MYFEVER, and God Bless Relative. All proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Montreat College Music Business program.

Coda Music Festival sponsorship partners include Angie’s Linen Service, My Father’s Pizza and Pasta, The Grey Eagle Music Hall, Veranda Café, GreyBeard Realty, The Amp Shop, Tayloe’s Oyster Bar, Score!, Take a Hike, Chifferobe Home & Garden, Bad Craft, Foothills Meats, The Hop Ice Cream and Seaside Embroidery.

The Coda Music Festival will run from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, April 20, at Montreat College, 310 Gaither Circle, Montreat, NC, 28757. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 day of show. Group rates are available. Montreat College students and children under the age of 10 attend free. Montreat College is a tobacco-free and alcohol-free campus. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.CodaMusicFestival.com.