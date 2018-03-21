Press release from Mars Hill University:

The Mars Hill University music department has released its packed schedule of concerts and recitals for the month of April 2018. All events open to the public with free admission. No reservations are required. For more information, you may call (828) 689-1209.

• April 4: Guest Voice/Clarinet Recital featuring Denise Gainey and Kristine Hurst-Wajszczuk at 7:30 p.m. in Broyhill Chapel

• April 9: Percussion Ensemble Concert at 7:30 p.m. in Moore Auditorium

• April 16: Student Percussion Recital featuring Luke Rathbone at 7:30 p.m. in Moore Auditorium

• April 17: Chamber Ensemble Concert at 7:30 p.m. in Broyhill Chapel

• April 19: Spring Wind Symphony Concert at 7:30 p.m. in Moore Auditorium

• April 20: Mars Hill University Choir Concert at 7:30 p.m. in Broyhill Chapel

• April 24: Student Horn Recital featuring Matt Keenan at 7:30 p.m. in Broyhill Chapel

• April 25: MHU Big Band Jazz Concert at 7:30 p.m. in Moore Auditorium

• April 26: Student Euphonium Recital featuring Andrew Ennis at 7:30 p.m. in Moore Auditorium

• April 28: Student Trombone Recital featuring Carlos Cruz at 3:00 p.m. in Broyhill Chapel

