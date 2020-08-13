Press release from Music Video Asheville:

Music Video Asheville will be commemorating its 13th year of operations this fall with a virtual awards ceremony streaming live via IamAVL on October 21, 2020. A beloved tradition among Asheville creatives, the annual competition brings musicians and filmmakers together for a celebration of independent arts with a focus on homegrown talent. In the wake of ongoing concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Music Video Asheville will cultivate a “physically not socially” distant environment for both participants and audience members alike thanks to the expertise of local video production company IamAVL, who has also taken over management of the event this year from former MVA organizer Kelly Denson. As pioneers of the live streaming market, and nearly a decade strong in their support of independent arts and music in Asheville, IamAVL couldn’t be better torch carriers for Music Video Asheville, especially in their first year as a digital event.

IamAVL co-founder Josh Blake expands, “When we met with Kelly Denson last winter about taking over the production of Music Video Asheville in 2020, nobody had any idea about the conditions that exist today limiting social interaction. As serendipity would have it, with over 8 years of experience delivering live online concerts and events, IamAVL is well equipped to transition this Asheville staple into the virtual space. Our team is excited to produce this annual tradition for an online audience, while maintaining the sense of joy, creativity, and community that MVA has always fostered.”

The telethon-style event will feature a diverse lineup of interactive elements including special guest interviews, live performances broadcasted from Echo Mountain Recording Studios, and even a chance for at-home viewers to appear on the live feed. At the centerpiece of the evening will be a viewing of this year’s music video finalists, showcasing in the categories of Best Director, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Music Production, and Best Wardrobe/Makeup. In the spirit of tradition, Music Video Asheville organizers are encouraging audience members to doll up in their favorite formal wear, with the option to purchase custom-curated MVA “Party Packs” for an elevated viewing experience.

With community at the core of its ethos, this year’s Music Video Asheville awards will be made free and open to the public for the very first time. Organizers hope that by making viewership more accessible, that music video appreciators across Western North Carolina and beyond will be able to enjoy a night of top-notch art and camaraderie, even if it has to be experienced through a screen.

The 13th annual Music Video Asheville awards will take place on October 21, 2020 via IamAVL’s website, Youtube, and Facebook channels. Donations for the artists are encouraged and can be made at https://iamavl.com/musician-relief-fund/.

Music video submissions will be accepted now through August 31 at Midnight. Judge’s Choice and People’s Choice Awards recipients will be selected on October 21 for a $500 cash prize and Echo Mountain Recording Studios certificate, respectively. For more information on how to submit, visit https://iamavl.com/music-video-asheville/.

More media inquiries, contact Danielle Dror (danielle@teamvictorylap.com) at Victory Lap Publicity.