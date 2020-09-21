Press release from UNC Asheville:

The first day of fall brings to mind seasonal changes for many, but it’s also an annual reminder for Falls Prevention Awareness. The North Carolina Center for Health & Wellness (NCCHW) at UNC Asheville leads this initiative across the state, offering information, resources and opportunities to reduce risk of falling.

North Carolina celebrates Falls Prevention Awareness Week, Sept. 21-25

See the Governor’s 2020 Proclamation at https://ncfallsprevention.org/resources/awareness-week/

Please post and/or look for events in your area on this MAP.

Connect with your local/regional/state falls prevention coalition HERE.

Need ideas or resources for Falls Prevention Awareness Week? Check out the toolkit created by the National Council on Aging (NCOA) that includes social media messages, images, etc.

Healthy Aging NC and High Country Area Agency on Aging will offer an Introduction to Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention Zoom Event to kick-off Falls Prevention Awareness Week (FPAW) on Monday, Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to noon.

This zoom event is open to all skills levels, past/present/future participants and instructors, and may be attended in real time or shared later. This event will be recorded and posted at ncfallsprevention.org for use throughout the week. To register, visit https://healthyagingnc.com/events/introduction-to-tca-fp-virtual/. Participants will receive the zoom link after registration has been completed.

NCCHW recently expanded its evidence-based falls prevention programs partnership network across the state, with funding from a $1.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Community Living. The Integrated Networks Grant follows a 2017 award of $600,000 to NCCHW which expanded access and utilization of the programs across 18 counties in Western North Carolina.

NCCHW’s Healthy Aging NC remains committed to supporting the agencies across North Carolina to keep older adults safe in their homes, particularly during COVID-19. NCCHW’s Healthy Aging NC staff have worked with the Area Agencies on Aging to ensure older adults continue to have access to falls prevention and disease management programs, such as online Tai Chi for Arthritis for Fall Prevention, the Chronic Disease Self-Management Program plus phone calls, self-directed Walk with Ease, and resources for how to engage in safe physical activity at home. Many adults join these programs not only for the falls prevention or chronic condition management, but to connect with other adults; these modifications have enabled partners to continue outreach during these in times of social isolation for so many.

To learn more, visit https://healthyagingnc.com/ or contact healthyagingncinfo@gmail.com or 828-258-7712.