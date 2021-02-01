Advisory from NC Department of Health and Human Services:
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will kick off a new live stream talk series to address and provide updates on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan on Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m.
NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. will host the inaugural fireside chat featuring Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, II as its first guest. Spectacular Magazine Publisher and CEO Phyllis Coley will moderate and the event will stream live on the following:
- NCDHHS: Facebook and Twitter
- Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, II: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- Repairers of the Breach: Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
The fireside chats are part of the state’s ongoing public engagement to slow the spread of COVID-19 and ensure equitable access to timely information, resources and COVID-19 vaccines.
Each talk will be hosted by a NCDHHS official and will feature health experts, community leaders and others who serve historically marginalized populations and rural communities.
To access the inaugural fireside chat, click on one of the links provided above at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
