Press release:

Who are the Paradise Players? We are musicians, dancers, vocalists and production crew destined to create exciting power performances, ie tributes to artists like The Beatles or Billy Joel, high energy songs from the 80’s, or perhaps a special theme night. There is no limit to our future. We will be working in harmony with the fabulous Folkmoot organization where we will perform variety shows and add our representation of the USA to an established international tradition. We are in the planning stages of this power group, so we need everyone!

Our first meeting will take place at the Folkmoot auditorium on Friday, March 2nd at 4:00pm. This will enable us to see how many musicians, dancers, vocalists and crew are interested in pursuing this exciting production company and what each of us will bring to the experience. From there, we can plan our first performance.

While some measure of skill is required, you do not have to be a member of the Rock n’ roll hall of fame, a previous contestant in The Voice, or Dancing with the Stars. Just bring your gifts along with your desire to be a part of something amazing. All ages are welcome.

Sign up at http://meetup.com/Paradise-Players-At-Folkmoot. There is no charge to join this meetup group where you will be immediately connected to schedules and updates. You can also follow us on Facebook/ Paradise-Players-At-Folkmoot.