Press release from Asheville GreenWorks:

Asheville GreenWorks, a local nonprofit organization, will host the Environmental Awards and Trashion Show on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 5 pm. The event is hosted by the DoubleTree by Hilton Asheville-Biltmore at 115 Hendersonville Road in Asheville, NC 28803.

The Trashion Show is a new twist on the Environmental Awards Night event presented by GreenWorks. For the first time, over 20 local designers and artists throughout Asheville will come together to create one of a kind wearable fashions made from items headed to the landfill or recycling facility, or that have served their purpose and reached the end of their life.

An Environmental Excellence Award is an honor GreenWorks has presented to leaders in the local environmental and sustainability field for more than 30 years. A committee comprised of representatives from MountainTrue, Riverlink, the Green Built Alliance and the Sierra Club selects individuals, organizations, schools and businesses for awards in categories including Youth, Education, Community Partner and Business. The Susan B. Roderick Lifetime Achievement Award goes to an individual who has demonstrated a long-term commitment to environmental conservation.

Awards and Trashion Show guests will be treated to an Oscar-like evening of awards and fashion inspired by a love for the environment.

Design submissions range from students as young as 11 to college-aged. Also in the line-up are novice and professional Asheville designers. Novice designer, Lucy Crown says, “I’m working with my 16 year old niece on a Trashion show entry. We’re very excited to be making something beautiful out of trash!”

Tickets for the event can be purchased at http://www.ashevillegreenworks.org/trashion.html. Tiered ticket pricing that works for all budgets ($50 general admission, $75 VIP and $125 for All Access Lounge and Bottle Service) will go to support GreenWorks’ Youth Environmental Leadership Program. Organizations wishing to sponsor the event can contact Nina Salerno at (828) 254-1776 or yanina@ashevillegreenworks.org.