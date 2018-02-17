Get Hiking Tips for Spring at Blue Ridge Parkway Visitor Center

Along with its 490 miles of road, the Blue Ridge Parkway boasts 369 miles of hiking trails, so one of the most daunting tasks facing hikers may be choosing which trail to explore. This season, ask experienced hikers for their tips on their favorite hikes.

Three speakers will talk on “Hiking the Blue Ridge Parkway and Beyond” at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 1, at the Blue Ridge Parkway Visitor Center, 195 Hemphill Knob Road, Asheville, at Milepost 384 on the Parkway.

Randy Fluharty, president of the Carolina Mountain Club, and Steve Metcalf, board president of the Friends of Mountains-to-Sea Trail, will discuss upcoming group hikes and their work maintaining the Parkway’s trails. A Parkway ranger will also discuss general hiking safety.

The free event is sponsored by the Blue Ridge Parkway, Blue Ridge National Heritage Area and Eastern National.

For information, contact Amy Hollifield at 828-298-5330 ext. 301 or amy@blueridgeheritage.com.

The Blue Ridge National Heritage Area, designated by Congress and the President in November, 2003, works to protect, preserve, interpret, and develop the unique natural, historical, and cultural resources of Western North Carolina for the benefit of present and future generations, and in so doing to stimulate improved economic opportunity in the region. National Heritage Areas are locally-governed institutions that encourage residents, non-profit groups, government agencies, and private partners to work together in planning and implementing programs that preserve and celebrate America’s defining landscapes.

The views and conclusions contained in this news release are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as representing the opinions or policies of the U.S. Government. Mention of trade names or commercial products does not constitute their endorsement by the U.S. Government.