Ingles Markets and ABCCM Present T.C. Roberson High School Bands with $1,000 for Tools for Schools

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The T.C. Roberson High School Bands have won $1,000 to be put toward Tools for Schools through the Safe & Warm Campaign presented by Ingles Markets, Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry (ABCCM) and iHeartMedia.

Students, teachers and parents came together to collect 264 blankets for ABCCM’s crisis ministries, collecting the most out of the 14 participating schools. The blankets will be given to those in need throughout Buncombe County who are facing this winter without shelter and heat. Ingles Markets provided the donation to be awarded toward Tools for Schools so as to incentivize and reward schools that participated in the campaign.

“Ingles Markets is extremely proud to work with ABCCM and iHeartMedia to do our part to keep our Buncombe County neighbors safe and warm,” said Tim Barrett, special events coordinator for Ingles Market.

“Throughout the Safe & Warm Campaign, we’ve seen the generosity and compassion of neighbors helping neighbors in Buncombe County,” said Renee Brooks, marketing director at ABCCM. “We want to thank Ingles Markets for their willingness to partner with us in this campaign. I have been thrilled to see the involvement of everyone from preschoolers to principals at the schools who came together to give. Congratulations to the participants from T.C. Roberson on a job well done.”

The check for $1,000 will be presented to Bonnie Johnston, the principal of T.C. Roberson High School, and James Kirkpatrick, director of bands at T.C. Roberson, on Tuesday, February 20 at 10 a.m. at T.C. Roberson High School.

“The help of many hands makes light work,” said Kirkpatrick. “We are grateful for all the students, parents and teachers that joined together to assist those needing help. Our students’ outstanding participation in the blanket drive is another example of what makes T.C. Roberson High School a great community.”

Those involved with the T.C. Roberson Bands conducted an organized effort to accumulate blankets, making it easy to give by collecting the blankets in the car line after school and spreading the word on their Facebook page. ABCCM is continuing to accept donations toward their heating assistance program throughout the end of February. To learn more, visit abccm.org/events and click on the Safe & Warm Campaign event page.