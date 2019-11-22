Press release from the City of Asheville:

Avoid the shopping crowds on Black Friday (Nov. 29) and #OptOutside at the WNC Nature Center for fresh air, active learning and amazing animals!

#OptOutside is a campaign created by REI to encourage consumers to opt-out of the madness of Black Friday shopping the day after Thanksgiving and do something, anything, in the great outdoors. The initiative is also supported by the National Recreation and Parks Association.

On Nov. 29, live animal education programs will be presented at the WNC Nature Center at 11:30 a.m, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Two free family-friendly wildlife walks happen at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. The programs are free with admission, but require pre-registration at the Front Desk upon arrival. Regular admission rates apply and as always, admission is free for members of Friends of the Nature Center.

The WNC Nature Center is at 75 Gashes Creek Road. For ticketing information, visit www.wildwnc.org or call 828-259-8080.

Explore the great outdoors right here at home!