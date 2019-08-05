Asheville, NC—Organic Growers School is offering an organic gardening series focused on fall and winter growing, which will take place on Tuesday evenings, August 13th and August 20th, 2019 from 6 to 8pm at the Dr. John C. Wilson Community Garden in Black Mountain, NC. The Community Garden is located at 99 White Pine Drive in Black Mountain with easy parking and accessible foot trails.

Preparing your garden for winter is the theme of the series that will cover topics such as when to seed and transplant, which vegetables to plant, site location based on the hours of sunlight, and simple techniques for winter protection. Additional topics include raised beds, fertilization and water, mulching systems, three-season cover cropping, harvesting tips and timelines, fall and winter pest pressure, and increasing plant hardiness. In addition, winter planning for spring gardening will be covered.

Diana Schmitt McCall will be teaching the workshop series for Organic Growers School. McCall says, “Western North Carolina plant hardiness zones range from 6 to 8 which means that no matter where you live in our region, a wide range of vegetables can overwinter without much fuss.” McCall manages the Dr. John Wilson Community Garden which is home to nearly 70 gardening families, over 100 fruit and nut trees, mushroom logs, a native species trail and a biodynamic donation garden which produces 4000 pounds of produce annually for distribution in Black Mountain. Her work also includes school garden programs, expanding community gardens in the town, and partnering with numerous agencies and institutions to educate her community on how to grow, access and prepare healthy food for themselves and their families.

Organic Growers School (OGS) is the premiere provider of practical and affordable organic education in the Southern Appalachians. Since 1993 OGS has been building a vibrant food & farming community by boosting the success of organic growers. A 501c3 non-profit, our hands-on training, workshops, conferences and partnerships inspire, educate, and support people to farm, garden, and live organically. Program fees do not cover program costs. Please donate to support sustainable agriculture education!