Press release from Pan Harmomia:

Pan Harmonia continues its 18th season in April with two very beautiful, yet different program offerings: early music in a sacred space and harp and flute in an intimate contemporary art gallery.

Asheville Baroque Concerts season finale: Chiaroscuro

Sunday, April 29, 3 PM

Oakley United Methodist Church, 607 Fairview Road in Asheville

A feast for the eyes as well as the ears, the highly decorated instruments of Joachim Tielke will be featured on this concert of virtuoso viola da gamba duos from 18th-century Germany.

Asheville Baroque Concerts’ artistic director Gail Ann Schroeder, and Annalisa Pappano from Cincinnati’s Catacoustic Consort, will be joined by harpsichordist Barbara Weiss to perform this exciting program of works by Johannes Schenck, Johan Gottlieb Graun and Christoph Schaffrath.

Tickets: $5-$25

Purchase here: http://panharmonia.org/product/april-29-chiaroscuro-asheville-baroque-concerts/

Pan Harmonia: Pink Moon in the Sky

Monday, April 30, 7:15 PM

The Haen Gallery, 52 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville

Come downtown in the calm of a Monday evening, enjoy a glass of wine with snacks and incredible art before the concert (doors open at 6:45). Iconic harpist Jacquelyn Bartlett and flutist Kate Steinbeck combine their expressive music mastery to create a program of sweeping sensations with music by GF Handel, Osvaldo LaCerda, Henk Badings, Dana Wilson and Witold Lutoslawski. Bassoonist Rosalind Buda will join in trios by Adrienne Albert and Andre Jolivet.

MUSIC – ART – WINE

Seating is very limited for this special concert. Don’t wait too long to purchase your tickets, this event is likely to sell out.

Tickets: $5-$25

Purchase here: http://panharmonia.org/product/april-30-asheville