Press release from Pardee UNC Health Care:
Hendersonville, N.C. – Pardee UNC Health Care will host a free information session, “ABCs of Screening for Lung Cancer and the Latest Lung Cancer Treatments” on Monday, Nov. 6 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pardee Cancer Center, located at 805 6th Avenue West in Hendersonville. Gary Rodberg, M.D., James Radford, M.D., and Benjamin Weinberg, M.D., will present on the who, what, when, where and why of low-dose lung cancer screening and the latest treatments available to lung cancer patients. They will also be available to speak one-on-one with guests afterward. Light snacks and beverages will be served. The event is free and open to the public. An RSVP is required and walk-ins will not be accepted. Please call 828-698-7364 by Thursday, Nov. 2 to register.
Pardee UNC Health Care is a not-for-profit community hospital founded in 1953 and is managed by UNC Health Care. The hospital is licensed for 222 acute care beds. Pardee has several locations separate from the main campus, including a comprehensive physician practice network, two urgent care locations and five orthopedic clinics. For more information or to find a physician, visit www.pardeehospital.org.
