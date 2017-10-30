Press release from Pardee UNC Health Care:

Hendersonville, N.C. – Pardee UNC Health Care will host a free information session, “ABCs of Screening for Lung Cancer and the Latest Lung Cancer Treatments” on Monday, Nov. 6 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pardee Cancer Center, located at 805 6th Avenue West in Hendersonville. Gary Rodberg, M.D., James Radford, M.D., and Benjamin Weinberg, M.D., will present on the who, what, when, where and why of low-dose lung cancer screening and the latest treatments available to lung cancer patients. They will also be available to speak one-on-one with guests afterward. Light snacks and beverages will be served. The event is free and open to the public. An RSVP is required and walk-ins will not be accepted. Please call 828-698-7364 by Thursday, Nov. 2 to register.

