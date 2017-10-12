Press release from Park Ridge Health:

Park Ridge Health Obstetrics & Gynecology is excited to welcome board-certified Nurse Midwife, Cynthia Noland, CNM, MSN, to its nationally awarded care team.

Noland earned her bachelor of science degree in Nursing from Western Carolina University, her Certificate in Nurse Midwifery from Frontiers School of Midwifery & Family Nursing in Kentucky, and her master’s degree in Nursing from Case Western Reserve University in Ohio.

Noland has more than 25 years of experience caring for families in the Western North Carolina Communities of Clyde, Cullowhee, Sylva and beyond. After eight years of caring for mothers and babies as a Labor and Delivery Nurse, she decided to become a Certified Nurse Midwife to be able to care for families throughout their entire prenatal and postnatal experience.

“I make it my priority to help my patients feel comfortable and relaxed, which is sometimes hard in the OB/GYN setting,” said Noland. “I want each woman to know I am here to help her whether it be a simple annual exam or the birth of a child. Planning together will make for a safe, beautiful experience.”

“Cindy has a passion to partner with each patient on her health journey, which is the foundation of Park Ridge Health’s approach to care,” said Christy Sneller, Park Ridge Health Vice President of Physician Services. “We are excited to have her bring her compassion and comprehensive care experience to our award-winning Obstetrics & Gynecology team.”

Noland is married with two adult children. When she is not caring for patients, she loves spending time with her family. And this time of year, that time includes enjoying one of her favorite past-times watching college football.

As part of the Park Ridge Health Obstetrics and Gynecology team, Noland is providing full prenatal and birth care for patients. She is also caring for women by providing annual exams, contraceptive counseling, well woman care, along with education to help each woman make the best decisions for her health and wellness journey.

To learn more about Cynthia Noland, CNM, MSN and Park Ridge Health Obstetrics & Gynecology, please call our Patient Resource Team at 855.PRH.LIFE (855.774.5433).

