Press release from NC Forest Service:

During the next few months, several parking access areas across DuPont State Recreational Forest (DSRF) will undergo some needed maintenance and repairs. In the interest of public safety, NCFS forest officials will close individual parking lots temporarily to complete work efficiently and safely while minimizing impact to visitors. Affected parking areas may include Hooker Falls access area, High Falls access area and Lake Imaging access area. Visitors planning to access trailheads from these parking access areas may encounter closures and may need to adjust plans.

Closure days and affected parking access areas may change due to weather conditions and the type of work scheduled. During your visit to DSRF, please pay attention to signage and barricades related to possible parking access area closures. For more up-to-date information about affected parking access areas and closure times, visit www.dupontstaterecreationalforest.com.

Thank you for your patience and understanding while these improvements and repairs are made.

The first parking lot to receive work will be Hooker Falls access area/parking lot. Beginning Monday, February 8, Hooker Falls access area/parking lot will be temporarily closed. The work is being done for repair and renovation of the heavily used Hooker Falls access area to improve degraded infrastructure, improve visitor safety in the lot, and improve water quality in the parking lot area. We are sorry for any inconvenience and will work to get the parking lot open as quickly as possible.