Press release from Blue Ridge National Heritage Area:

Want to know what peaks, ridges, knobs and mountains you’re seeing from the Blue Ridge Parkway’s overlooks? Ask Asheville photographer and author Tim Barnwell during an informative talk at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 29, at the Blue Ridge Parkway Visitor Center at Parkway Milepost 384 in Asheville.

Barnwell has just released the second edition of his popular book “Blue Ridge Parkway Vistas.” This new volume includes 16 additional pages with new overlooks added, more full-page nature photographs and an article on waterfall hikes along the Parkway. It covers sights and scenes along the Parkway’s 469 miles, including panoramic photographs with mountain peak identifications from over 40 overlooks as well as other destinations including Biltmore Estate, Jump Off Rock, Cashiers Valley and Chimney Rock State Park.

Barnwell will also talk about his 35-year career, exploring southern Appalachia, and present photographs and share stories from his five books. “The Face of Appalachia” and “On Earth’s Furrowed Brow” capture the farm culture while in “Hands in Harmony,” craftspeople share the spotlight with traditional musicians including Doc Watson, Ralph Stanley, Earl Scruggs, Bill Monroe, Jerry Douglas, David Holt, and Pete Seeger.

He will sign books after his talk.

The free event is sponsored by the Blue Ridge Parkway, Blue Ridge National Heritage Area and Eastern National.

For information, contact Amy Hollifield at 828-298-5330 ext. 301 or amy@blueridgeheritage.com.