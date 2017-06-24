Press release:
What if for one day everything stopped… And we all just listened to the music?
Please consider being a a part of Play Music on the Porch Day.
Play Music on the Porch Day is an international day of music. In just 4 years it has grown from a few musicians playing in Highland Park, California to an international event. In 2016 thousands of musicians from at least 17 countries participated, including Mongolia, Algeria and Iran. 2017 promises to be even bigger! Join in and play along with musicians from around the world on the last Saturday in August to celebrate Play Music on the Porch Day.
Participation is easy! Just go outside and play music Participate alone or invite your friends to gather on the porch, in the yard or down on the corner out in the street. Share a video on your favorite social media platform and use #playmusicontheporchday
SATURDAY, AUGUST 26 • WORLDWIDE • 10AM – 10PM
Instagram: @playmusicontheporch
Twitter: @PlayMusic_Porch
Facebook: Playmusicontheporchday
