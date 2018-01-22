Press release from the Southern Economic Development Council:

ASHEVILLE — The Southern Economic Development Council, the oldest and largest regional economic development association in North America, announced Samuel (Sam) H. Powers, CEcD, economic development director of the city of Asheville in Asheville as chairman on the SEDC board of directors as of Jan. 1.

Sam Powers

Powers is a dedicated SEDC member for almost 30 years. He has held numerous leadership positions, including first and second vice chairman, alternate state director and alternate director for North Carolina, secretary/ treasurer and annual conference chairman. Powers was chosen for this position by his peers within the SEDC membership.

Powers is a native of Smyth County, Va. He is a graduate of Appalachian State University, the Economic Development Institute of the University of Oklahoma, and he has studied on the graduate level at Appalachian State and Virginia Tech. In 2012, Powers was selected as North Carolina’s Economic Developer of the Year. He is active in numerous civic and community activities in the Asheville area. Powers is a past president of the Appalachian State University Alumni Association, and currently serves on the ASU Foundation board of directors.

“Sam Powers is a consummate professional. His experience and leadership will not only help us meet our goals, but also continue our efforts in raising the bar for SEDC and our membership,” stated Gene Stinson, SEDC president.

The Southern Economic Development Council is an 900-member, nonprofit organization composed of a broad cross-section of active and influential industrial and economic developers from business and industry, utilities, transportation, financial and education institutions, chambers of commerce, and local, regional and state development agencies. Members in the 17-state area share a common interest: the promotion and enhancement of the economic development profession. For more information about SEDC visit the website at www.sedc.org.