UPDATE, 11:47 a.m.:
The Red Cross will be opening a shelter in Marion at the address and time below. The other two locations are warming centers. A shelter will provide a place for people to stay overnight and will include food, cots, and blankets.
WHAT: Shelter
WHERE: First Baptist Church of Marion, 99 N. Main St., Marion
WHEN: Opening at 1 p.m.
UPDATE, 10:27 a.m.:
In addition to the warming center opened Saturday morning in Asheville (details below), the local American Red Cross serving Henderson County will open a warming center at the Hendersonville Red Cross office for anyone who needs to get out from the cold.
The doors will open at the Hendersonville Red Cross office at noon Saturday. Snacks, warm beverages, games, and books will be provided.
WHAT: Warming center
WHERE: Hendersonville Red Cross office, 203 2nd Ave. East, Hendersonville
WHEN: Opening at noon
We also urge anyone considering coming to the center to use extreme caution when traveling.
Press release from the American Red Cross:
ASHEVILLE — As the weather remains below freezing for much of our area through most of the day, and many people experiencing power outages, the American Red Cross is opening a warming center for anyone who needs to get out from the cold.
The doors will open at the Asheville-Mountain Area Red Cross office at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Snacks, warm beverages, games, and books will be provided.
WHAT: Warming center
WHERE: Asheville-Mountain Area Red Cross, 100 Edgewood Road, Asheville
WHEN: Opening at 9:30 a.m.
The Red Cross urges anyone considering coming to the center to use extreme caution when traveling. The Red Cross asks anyone who is safe at home and who may have elderly or homebound neighbors, to please check on them.
