UPDATE, 11:47 a.m.:

The Red Cross will be opening a shelter in Marion at the address and time below. The other two locations are warming centers. A shelter will provide a place for people to stay overnight and will include food, cots, and blankets. WHAT: Shelter WHERE: First Baptist Church of Marion, 99 N. Main St., Marion WHEN: Opening at 1 p.m.

UPDATE, 10:27 a.m.:

In addition to the warming center opened Saturday morning in Asheville (details below), the local American Red Cross serving Henderson County will open a warming center at the Hendersonville Red Cross office for anyone who needs to get out from the cold. The doors will open at the Hendersonville Red Cross office at noon Saturday. Snacks, warm beverages, games, and books will be provided. WHAT: Warming center WHERE: Hendersonville Red Cross office, 203 2nd Ave. East, Hendersonville WHEN: Opening at noon We also urge anyone considering coming to the center to use extreme caution when traveling.

Press release from the American Red Cross: