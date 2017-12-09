Press release from the YMCA:

ASHEVILLE — The YMCA of Western North Carolina gives local farmers, artisans, and makers a way to showcase their wares all winter long, starting with the holidays. And vendor fees from the markets help support the Y’s nutrition outreach programs, which distribute free, fresh food to thousands of local residents each year.

The Reuter Family YMCA in Biltmore Park will host two holiday markets this month, featuring about 20 vendors. Items for sale include local produce, crafts, cheese, baked goods, breads, meats and specialty products.

This is the YMCA Holiday Market’s second year. It serves as a preview for the YMCA Winter Markets, which start in January.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 13 and Wednesday, Dec. 20, 4-6:30 p.m.

Where: Reuter Family YMCA, 3 Town Square Blvd., Asheville

This year the Winter Market-North is celebrating five years of community support by moving to the Woodfin YMCA. Each Saturday morning from January through March, neighbors will gather to peruse produce, crafts, cheese, baked goods, breads, meats and specialty products from 25 local vendors.

When: Every Saturday in January, February, and March, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Woodfin YMCA, 40 N. Merrimon Ave., Asheville

The only winter market in south Buncombe County is at the Reuter Family Y on Wednesday afternoons. Now in its second year, the market features more than 20 vendors selling local produce, crafts, cheese, baked goods, breads, meats and specialty products.

When: Every Wednesday, Jan. 17-March 28, 4-6:30 p.m

Where: Reuter Family YMCA, 3 Town Square Blvd., Asheville