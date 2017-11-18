New Exhibitions in December at the Refinery Creator Space

ASHEVILLE –The Asheville Area Arts Council is excited to announce a new exhibit from artist and curator Akira Satake titled Intro — Emerging Ceramicists in Western North Carolina. This exhibit will be on display Friday, December 1, 2017 through January 5, 2018 in the Refinery Creator Space, located at 207 Coxe Ave, Asheville NC 28801. The opening reception will be Friday, December 1 from 5-8 p.m. with an artist talk at 6:30 p.m. The AAAC is pleased to host Akira Satake’s ceramic invitational for the third year and highlight some of Buncombe County’s emerging ceramic artists.

“This year, we look towards a fresh generation of potters inspired by the rich traditions of our region’s ceramics,” says Satake. “We are very proud to feature these exceptional young artists in the exhibition, Intro — Emerging Ceramicists in Western North Carolina, and we look forward to seeing how their talents and vision shape the traditions of our ceramic heritage in the coming years.”

Participating artists include Amanda Hollomon-Cook, Anja Bartels, Candice Hensley, Dustin Fowler, Kristen Schoonover, Matt Wegleitner, Micah Thanhauser, Molly Morning-Glory, Nina Kawar, Samantha Oliver, Tara Underwood and The Bright Angle.

In the Front Gallery, the AAAC will be featuring a solo exhibition by resident artist Valeria Watson. This new installation, Perhaps She Has a Pink Vest, is inspired by a short story written by Wolfgang Borchert about two men and their views of women, war and the world. The story is an insight into misogyny with its innocence and institutional support. Watson’s installation uses found objects and paper upcycled into expressive, light figures illustrating the stanzas of the story. Perhaps She Has a Pink Vest will be on display December 1, 2017 through January 26, 2018. The opening reception will be Friday, December 1 from 5-8:00 p.m.