Press release from Hendersonville Tree Board:

A guided winter tree walk along Third and Fourth Avenues in Hendersonville’s West Side Historic District neighborhood will highlight two registered Heritage Trees and a variety of large, shapely trees that complement the historic homes.

On Sunday, Jan. 21, the walk will begin at 2 p.m. Space is limited for the 90-minute walk. Reservations must be made by Friday, Jan. 19, by phoning Judy Frank at 828-713-6807. Details will be provided. The walk is open to the public at no charge. This neighborhood stroll continues a popular series of guided tree walks sponsored by Hendersonville Tree Board.

Mark Madsen, a member of the Tree Board and an ISA Certified Arborist, will lead the walk, describing the shapes and characteristics of wintertime oaks, maples, apple trees, hemlocks and other urban trees, some of which are 100-plus years old. He will identify the registered Heritage Trees on the route and discuss proper care to maintain health of older trees.

“Large, mature, shapely trees give wonderful character to our historic neighborhoods, especially when they are bare,” Madsen says. “Hundreds of people a day drive along these two avenues on their way to somewhere else. This walk gives us a chance to really look at and appreciate the special beauty of these wonderful trees in this old-time neighborhood.”

Hendersonville Tree Board is commissioned by the City of Hendersonville to provide advice on the selection and care of trees and shrubs in public places. The Tree Board also educates the public concerning the economic and aesthetic benefits of trees and shrubs for the community. The Arbor Day Foundation has recognized Hendersonville as a Tree City USA for 25 years because of its high level of tree care. The city also became a Bee City USA in 2015.

Phone Tree Board member Judy Frank at 828-713-6807 by Friday, January 19, to make a reservation. To learn more about Hendersonville Tree Board and its projects, visit its website.