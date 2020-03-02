Press release from the city of Asheville:

Registration is open now for Asheville Parks & Recreation spring break camps. Here is a look at the variety of selection.



Spring Break Basketball Camp

April 6-10 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Location: Linwood Crump Shiloh Center

Fee: $25, and it includes a T-shirt.

This basketball camp is designed for girls and boys age 12 to 16 to sharpen fundamental, offensive, defensive, and team play skills. Players of all abilities will improve their game with this focused one week training AND make new friends, increase self-esteem, and develop more passion for the game. Click here to register now!





Spring Break Camp – Youth, Grades K-5

April 6-13 (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Locations: Tempie Avery Montford, Stephens-Lee, and Vance recreation centers

Fee: $50/child, City of Asheville residents receive a $10 discount

Come spend your vacation with us! Youth in grades K-5 will enjoy activities, crafts, exercise and all kinds of fun. Click here to register now!

Spring Break Camp – Middle School, Grades 6-9

April 6-13 (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Location: Stephens-Lee Recreation Center

Fee: $50/child, City of Asheville residents receive a $10 discount

Youth in grades 6-9 will play games, go on field trips and spend time in the Teen Room. Click here to register now!

For more information about these and all Asheville Parks & Recreation programs, call 828-259-5800, visit the website at www.ashevillenc.gov/parks or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/APRCA.