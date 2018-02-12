Press release from Rep. Brian Turner:

Buncombe County, NC – Representative Brian Turner filed for reelection today at the Buncombe County Board of Elections. Turner is seeking his third term in the General Assembly. He has represented House District 116, which stretches across the western half of Buncombe County, since 2014 when he unseated two-term incumbent, Tim Moffitt.

During his second term in the legislature, Representative Turner successfully passed several key measures through the House of Representatives, including bills that would extend the statute of limitations for survivors of childhood abuses, strengthen the provision of mental health in public schools, and expand domestic violence programs in Buncombe County. He was also a primary sponsor of the STOP Act, the state’s first major push to stem the tide of the opioid epidemic.

“I have spent my time in the legislature advocating for the people of western North Carolina. We’ve got a lot of work left to do to make sure that our state is working for everyone and my hope is that the people of Buncombe County will send me back to Raleigh to get that work done.” Turner said.

Representative Turner serves on several key committees in the legislature including the Community Colleges and Universities committees, Judiciary III, the Wildlife Resources committee, and Appropriations. He is also a member of the Rural Caucus, the Sportsman’s Caucus, and the pro-business Main Street Democrats caucus.

Before entering public service, Turner worked in a variety of industries including entertainment, manufacturing, and higher education. He holds a degree in economics from Northwestern University, and an MBA from Wake Forest University, and currently works as a commercial real estate broker for NAI Beverly-Hanks. He and his wife, Katina, live in South Asheville with their daughter Eleanor.