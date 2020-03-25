This past week, North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore appointed Representative Jake Johnson to the Task Force on Economic Recovery following the outbreak of COVID-19 or “Coronavirus”. Representative Johnson represents Polk, southern Henderson, and Transylvania counties in the North Carolina General Assembly.

The committee meetings will be primarily held by telephonic and remote participation; this will minimize gatherings of staff and members in accordance with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Members of both parties will chair the policy working groups.

The state House Select Committee on COVID-19’s charge includes addressing “documented and anticipated economic impacts associated with the spread of COVID-19 virus on North Carolina’s economy, including workforce dislocation, health system resource management, declined consumer activity, and temporary industry contraction.”

“I want to first off thank all of the North Carolinians who are going above and beyond to help their fellow citizens in this time of crisis. On the Economic Recovery Task Force, my objectives will be working alongside businesses that are struggling because of COVID-19, making sure they have the resources and systems in place to make it through this difficult time. As well as making sure employees who have been impacted can carry on with everyday lives and provide for their families.” -Representative Jake Johnson

Rep. Johnson agreed with House Leadership as they encouraged the Governor to “take any lawful administrative action that he has available to support the economy at this time like delaying sales and unemployment tax remittance deadlines for businesses, extending state and local government permit expirations, and facilitating occupational licensure flexibility for working people in North Carolina dealing with this crisis.”

On social media, Johnson highlighted some positive news that North Carolina is “uniquely prepared to deal with this crisis” citing the smart savings and the strong fiscal position North Carolina is in with $1.1 billion in savings, $3.5 billion in unemployment reserves, $74 million in Disaster Relief Fund, and $186 million in Medicaid contingency reserve.

If you or a business owner you know is in need of assistance, Rep. Johnson encourages you to reach out to his office at 919-715-4466 or Jake.Johnson@ncleg.net. If you are an employee who has been laid off, you may create an account and apply for emergency unemployment benefits with the Employment Security Division at https://des.nc.gov/apply-unemployment.