Press release from Asheville Parks & Recreation:
Come be part of a community conversation about Aston Park Tennis Center. The City of Asheville is reaching out to area residents to form a group to review the tennis center’s business plan.
Four drop-in informational meetings will be held this month to make the process as inclusive as possible. A focus group will be formed as a result of those meetings. Here is the meeting schedule:
– Tuesday, Jan. 16, 5-7 p.m., United Way Building, 50 S. French Broad Ave.
– Friday, Jan. 19, noon-2 p.m. at the Grant Southside Center, 285 Livingston St.
– Monday, Jan. 22, 4-6 p.m. at Asheville Middle School, 211 S. French Broad Ave.
– Saturday, Jan. 27, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Aston Park Tennis Center, 336 Hilliard Ave.
In 2014, a focus group reviewed the tennis center’s business model and made recommendations to Asheville City Council, which adopted a new fee schedule as a result. The idea at that time was to reduce the City’s subsidy of the Aston Park Tennis Center.
Action steps from the 2014 recommendations included revisiting the business plan after three years. And here we are.
Members of the original focus group and other stakeholders are especially invited to be part of this process, designed to include tennis players, neighborhood groups, area residents and all people who use Parks & Recreation facilities.
Funding for Asheville Parks & Recreation facilities is managed through a lens of inclusiveness and equity. How do you want your Parks & Recreation resources allocated?
Everyone in the City of Asheville is invited to come get information and be part of this conversation.
For more information, call Asheville Parks & Recreation at 828-259-5800. Or visit Asheville Parks & Recreation online.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.