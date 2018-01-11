Press release from Asheville Parks & Recreation:

Come be part of a community conversation about Aston Park Tennis Center. The City of Asheville is reaching out to area residents to form a group to review the tennis center’s business plan.

Four drop-in informational meetings will be held this month to make the process as inclusive as possible. A focus group will be formed as a result of those meetings. Here is the meeting schedule:

– Tuesday, Jan. 16, 5-7 p.m., United Way Building, 50 S. French Broad Ave.

– Friday, Jan. 19, noon-2 p.m. at the Grant Southside Center, 285 Livingston St.

– Monday, Jan. 22, 4-6 p.m. at Asheville Middle School, 211 S. French Broad Ave.

– Saturday, Jan. 27, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Aston Park Tennis Center, 336 Hilliard Ave.

In 2014, a focus group reviewed the tennis center’s business model and made recommendations to Asheville City Council, which adopted a new fee schedule as a result. The idea at that time was to reduce the City’s subsidy of the Aston Park Tennis Center.

Action steps from the 2014 recommendations included revisiting the business plan after three years. And here we are.

Members of the original focus group and other stakeholders are especially invited to be part of this process, designed to include tennis players, neighborhood groups, area residents and all people who use Parks & Recreation facilities.

Funding for Asheville Parks & Recreation facilities is managed through a lens of inclusiveness and equity. How do you want your Parks & Recreation resources allocated?

Everyone in the City of Asheville is invited to come get information and be part of this conversation.

For more information, call Asheville Parks & Recreation at 828-259-5800. Or visit Asheville Parks & Recreation online.