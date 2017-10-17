The French Broad River will be celebrated in an upcoming art show and fundraiser, “Of Time and the River IV,” at the mysterious Zealandia Castle during the last weekend in October. The river was once a polluted obscurity, but now it’s one of the defining elements of our city. On a warm weekend, you can see people tubing and paddling in its waters, others walking and biking in its adjacent parks, and still others picnicking and just hanging out along its banks.

A group of 24 Asheville painters are participating in an art show and gala to benefit RiverLink, the local agency that is dedicated to the clean-up and well being of the French Broad River. The artists are:

Paul Blankenship, Cecil Bothwell, Caleb Clark, Rachel Clearfield, Tony Corbitt, Jr., Tessa Darling, John R. Dempsey, Christine Enochs, Matthew S. Good, John Henry, Dana Irwin, Susan Kokora, Bryan Koontz, Anselm Long, Alisa Lumberas, John Mac Kah, Cathy Mandeville, Brennen McElhaney, Carol Parks, Jason Rafferty, Deborah Squier, Mohamed Sabaawi, Alison Webb and Colleen Webster. Also a group of young student artists will also be showing their work: Erisa Harris, Toby Friedman, Maeve Goldberg, Rohan Myers, Cameron Flynn-Mciver and Alex Weil.

The gala event will be held at the Zealandia Castle, the historic 1908 Tudor Revival mansion on Beaucatcher Mountain overlooking the city of Asheville. The address is 1 Vance Gap Road just above the tunnel adjacent to Interstate 240. The gala event is on Friday, October 27 from 6-9 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres and libations will be provided, and there will be music by renowned cellist, Ron Clearfield. An exciting gypsy jazz band Daydreams of Django, led by Mike Kenton, will also provide entertainment. The cost for the gala is $75 per person, and tickets may be purchased online at riverlink.org or at the door on the evening of the event. The show will be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The event grew out of a shared joy binding artists, activists, river enthusiasts and entrepreneurs connecting people to the French Broad River. John Mac Kah, painter and the show’s curator, ascribes the show’s success to the partnership between RiverLink and the contributing artists. “This organization is great to work with,” he notes. “They continue to achieve positive results for the river.”

Come out and visit the show. Explore the castle atop Beaucatcher Mountain. Bring home a piece of artwork to support RiverLink.