Community announcement from The Rotary Club of Asheville-Metro:

The Rotary Club of Asheville-Metro presents Metro Talks: The Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) of Western North Carolina on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the YWCA Multipurpose Room, 185 S. French Broad St., Asheville.

Denise Gonzalez, Crisis Team Manager of the Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) of Western North Carolina, will speak about being there for survivors in the immediacy of a personal and traumatic event. Denise knows she can make a significant difference in the way that the trauma affects the person’s life. She has supported at-risk youth, trained therapeutic foster parents and managed treatment facilities for victims of abuse and human trafficking. She is trained in Nonprofit Management and holds a Bachelors in Psychology from Florida Atlantic University.

The TIP of WNC is a nonprofit that works with local first responders to assist individuals who have just experienced a traumatic event in their lives. TIP volunteers are trained to provide emotional first aid and practical support to those in need. TIP is dispatched to the scene of a traumatic event through the emergency 911 system, 24 hours and 365 days a year. TIP of WNC works in partnership with Buncombe County, the City of Asheville and the City of Hendersonville.