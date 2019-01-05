Press release from One World Brewing West:

One World Brewing West, at 520 Haywood Rd. in West Asheville, will be hosting a fundraiser in celebration of women both in Asheville and around the globe on Sunday, Jan. 20 at 7:00 p.m. The event, which will take place the same day as the Women’s March on Asheville, will feature an all-star cast of local female musicians booked by Musical Director Robert Sloan and includes: Rachel Waterhouse, CaroMia Tiller, April Bennett, Ashley Heath, Amanda Hollifield Gardner, Laura Blackley, Eleanor Underhill, Nicole Nicolopoulos, Carey Fridley, Hope Griffin, Debrissa McKinney, Soleil Sunshine LeBlanc and Kate Smith. Tickets are $5 and 100% of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards the Equal Rights Amendment – NC Alliance. More information about the fundraiser cause can be found at https://bit.ly/2SMZdT2, and more information about the Women’s March can be found at https://bit.ly/2QRSObB.

To continue the celebration, for the entire month of January, One World Brewing will be donating a portion of the proceeds from beer sales to the Pink Boots Society, which provides scholarships to help educate women in the brewing industry. “Right now, women in history are continuing to achieve leadership roles and careers that have historically been a man’s playing field,” says Lisa Schutz, owner of One World Brewing. “We’re hoping to play a small part in continuing to move that trend forward.” In addition, for the entire month of January, all musical events (aside from regular events such as Jazz Mondays and Funk Thursdays) will feature female artists.

And One World Brewing puts their words and thoughts into action. In addition to being a women-owned brewery, they employ female general manager Lindsay Andrasik, female brewer Elise Spruance and an almost 75% female bartending staff. Schutz explains, ”The purpose of what we have planned for January is women’s empowerment. We want to share the talents of these amazing women in our community and highlight how integral they are to making Asheville such a unique and magical place to live. As a female business owner I am grateful and excited to join together with other women in both solidarity and celebration.”

One World Brewing has two locations in Asheville: the original Downtown location at 10 Patton Ave in a cozy basement setting and a West Asheville location at 520 Haywood Rd. in a renovated auto repair shop, complete with the original windows and floors. The brewery stands for inclusivity and the fair and equal treatment of all people regardless of gender, ethnicity, or beliefs and hopes we can all do more to uplift each other and take the necessary steps to make the world a better and more harmonious place for all people and all living beings. Visit www.oneworldbrewing.com for current beers on tap, events, merchandise and other happenings.