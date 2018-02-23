Press release from Brother Wolf Animal Rescue:

Asheville, NC – Brother Wolf Animal Rescue will be hosting their 7th Annual Run for the Paws on Sunday, April 22, 2018 from 9am-1:30pm. “Run for the Paws is a family-friendly event — and that includes the family dog,” says Denise Bitz, Founder and President of Brother Wolf.

Run or walk with hundreds of other animal lovers and their four-legged friends at Carrier Park in Asheville to raise money for animals in need. Participants can choose to compete in the chip-timed 5K or stroll in the one-mile run/walk. Afterwards, you’re invited to enjoy a cold beer courtesy of Wicked Weed and relax at the park with food, music, and other fun activities.

This year, runners will have a chance to win great prizes from local businesses such as ENO and The No Meat Athlete. There will even be prizes for the dogs who participate in the run/walk!

Thanks to sponsors such as REACH veterinary hospital, Wicked Weed, and 4 Paws Kingdom Campground for supporting this event and the progress Brother Wolf continues to make for the animals in our community and beyond.

Run for the Paws proceeds will help support the life-saving programs Brother Wolf has created over the past 10 years to grow and sustain No-Kill communities.

For more information about Run for the Paws and to register for the event, visit runforthepaws.bwar.org. Register by April 8th to claim your spot in the event and a comfy Run for the Paws t-shirt!