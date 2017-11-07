Hendersonville, N.C. — Sanctuary Brewing Company in Hendersonville will host a presentation by MountainTrue’s French Broad and Green Riverkeepers, Hartwell Carson and Gray Jernigan, concerning the impact that raising animals for food has on our regional waterways. The presentation, which will be held Monday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m., will focus on the effects of large-scale, industrial livestock operations. Asheville Vegan Outreach will also be on-hand to offer alternatives to consuming animal products.

French Broad Riverkeeper, Hartwell Carson, has been working to protect and defend water quality in the French Broad for the past 11 years. One of the persistent challenges to his work has been stopping animal waste from large-scale livestock operations from polluting our waters.

Green Riverkeeper and MountainTrue’s Southern Regional Director, Gray Jernigan, brings together and empowers local communities to identify pollution sources, advocate for and enforce environmental laws, and engage in restoration. Previously, Jernigan was a Staff Attorney for the Waterkeeper Alliance’s Pure Farms, Pure Waters campaign, which focused on addressing water pollution issues from livestock operations across North Carolina.

Together, their presentation will incorporate a wealth of insight and experience about the dangers posed to human health and the environment from large-scale livestock operations.