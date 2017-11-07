Asheville, N.C., November 1, 2017 — One in four children in Western North Carolina are faced with hunger and the insecurity of not always knowing where their next meal will come from. Throughout the month of November, Asheville Yoga Center is collecting food and cash donations for MANNA FoodBank to help combat hunger in our community and throughout the holidays.

Beginning November 1st, there will be a donation station in the studio for community contributions of non-perishable (but healthful) food items, along with cash donation boxes in both the studio and boutique on AYC’s campus. On Thursday, November 30th, 10% of proceeds will be donated along with $250 dollars to help MANNA continue its efforts to ensure that no one in the Asheville community goes hungry during the holiday season.

“We are inspired by the volume of food, counseling and awareness MANNA provides to our community and the greater Western Carolina Area, and we are thrilled to support MANNA’s efforts through our Charity of the Month program,” says Melissa Pennscott, general manager of AYC.

Founded in 1983, MANNA collects, stores, and distributes food to more than 200 nonprofits in 16 counties of Western North Carolina. Each year, thousands of volunteers help MANNA distribute millions of pounds of food to North Carolina residents in need. MANNA is also a proud partner of Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States.

“‘We thank AYC for their efforts to bring attention to a silent problem,” says Alisa Hixson, Director of Corporate Engagement and Signature Events at MANNA FoodBank. “The timing is especially poignant, as families look forward to gathering for the holiday festivities, meals, and celebrations. Imagine for a moment what your gatherings would be like without food as the centerpiece. Families that are food insecure are doubly impacted: they experience hunger and the social isolation of not having food to share and not being able to participate in holiday traditions. Consider also the psychological impacts hunger can have, the anxiety, worry and distress. We can see how devastating it can be particularly for children.”

For more information about MANNA and how to support their vision of a hunger-free Western NC, go to mannafoodbank.org.

