Press release:

David Joe Miller Presents SCARY WORD! with internationally acclaimed, master storyteller, David Novak on Thursday October 12th, 7pm at Pack Memorial Library, Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. Doors will open for seating at 6:30 in the Lorde Auditorium and the show will begin at 7pm. The show is best suited for adults.

Mr. Novak is a veteran of the National Storytelling Festival and is an accomplished master storyteller having appeared at such venues as the Sydney International Storytelling Conference, The American Alliance of Theater in Education, The Greater California Reading Association and many other library conference around the world. We are fortunate that David Novak now calls Asheville home where he’s an A+ Fellow with the North Carolina Arts Council.

The show will feature David Novak’s twist on the scary story, just in time for Halloween. Last years Scary Word Show was presented to a sold out audience at one of David Joe Miller’s ticketed venues. This year the Friends of the Buncombe County Library, along with Mr. and Mrs. David Joe Miller, are sponsoring the show in order to offer it free to the public.

Pack Memorial Library, Lorde Auditorium, is located at 67 Haywood St. in downtown Asheville. For more information please contact David Joe Miller at davidjoetells@yahoo.com or visit http://www.storytellingcalendar.com. To learn more about David Novak, visit his web site at http://www.david-novak.com/