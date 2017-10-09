Press release from Chris Winslow for Buncombe County Sheriff:

Chris Winslow, former Buncombe County Sheriff narcotics detective, and candidate for Buncombe County Sheriff will hold a Town Hall Meeting on Thursday, November 9th(6:00PM-7:30PM) at the Fairview Fire Department.

Detective Winslow says “I was an undercover narcotics detective a good part of my career, and during my last few years here in Buncombe, I made some of the largest drug arrests in our counties history. In fact, I’ve made over 300 drug arrests in my career.

As a narcotics detective, I’ve known for years about the rising problem of heroin and opioid addiction. I believe I also have a plan to curb this problem and take it to the Heroin and Pill dealers who want to do business in Buncombe County. These dealers are the reason for many of the break-ins and theft in our county.”

This is why I’d like to invite folks to my Town Hall Meeting at the Fairview Fire Department on November 9th at 6:00 p.m. I will discuss my ideas about re-prioritizing efforts to deal with the narcotics that are doing the most harm in our community.”

The Town Hall meeting last month in Riceville was a great success. I look forward to meeting many concerned citizens and discussing my plan to keep our community safe from this very troubling epidemic.”