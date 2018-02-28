Press release from Special Olympics North Carolina:

Beth Romans-Corsi of Asheville, NC, has been named the local program coordinator for Special Olympics Qualla Boundary effective immediately, according to SONC President/CEO Keith L. Fishburne.

In this volunteer position, Romans-Corsi will recruit a committee that carries out Special Olympics activities within Qualla Boundary and helps provide sports training, competition opportunities and health and wellness initiatives for children and adults who have intellectual disabilities. Under Roman-Corsi’s leadership, the local program will seek to recruit, train and manage local volunteers and work to increase athlete participation as well as raising funds in support of the local program.

Romans-Corsi moved to North Carolina from Florida where she served as an Area Director for Special Olympics Florida. She is trained as a coach in multiple Special Olympics sports. Romans-Corsi is currently employed at Cherokee Middle School as the Transition Specialist and has strong ties to the community.

To get involved in Special Olympics in Qualla Boundary, Beth Romans-Corsi may be reached at quallaboundary@sonc.net or 828-552-5118.

About Special Olympics North Carolina

Throughout 2018, the Special Olympics movement is celebrating 50 years of joy, courage and empowerment. Since 1968, the organization has used the transformative power of sports to improve the lives of children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Nearly 40,000 athletes in North Carolina inspire thousands of coaches, sports officials, local program committee members and event organizers involved in Special Olympics statewide. SONC offers year-round training and competition in 19 Olympic-type sports on local and state levels as well as health and wellness initiatives to improve the health status and increase access to community health resources for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Youth become agents of change through Unified Champion Schools, an education and sports based program created by Special Olympics to build an inclusive environment among youth with and without intellectual disabilities as well as empower them to become youth leaders and create change in their community. Visit Special Olympics North Carolina at www.specialolympicsnc.com. Engage with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.