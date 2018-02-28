Press release from UNC Asheville:
UNC Asheville’s weekly student newspaper, The Blue Banner, earned six awards at the annual N.C. College Media Association’s conference held Feb. 24 at NC State University.
The Blue Banner received the following awards in the small school category for 2017:
· First Place for Single or Two-page Design – Nick Haseloff
· First Place for News Writing – Brooke Randle for UNCA aims to provide education to inmates
· First Place for Feature Writing – Sarah Shadburne for UNC Asheville sculpture student plays with ideas of love
· Second Place for Feature Writing – Karrigan Monk for Blue Ridge Rollergirls foster community in Asheville
· Third Place for Photography — Charlie Heard
· Honorable Mention for Digital Storytelling – Eli Choplin and James Hughes for Unique UNCA – Zax Milkereit
The N.C. College Media Association offers a one-day conference on a different campus each year to hold educational workshops and recognize outstanding work from the state’s student newspapers, yearbooks and online news organizations. The association is a special program sponsored by the UNC School of Journalism and Mass Communication at UNC-Chapel Hill.
For more information, contact Michael Gouge, UNC Asheville lecturer in mass communication, 828.232.2423 or mgouge@unca.edu.
