Press release:

It’s that time of year beloved by budding novelists. November is National Novel Writing Month, affectionately known as NaNoWriMo. Spellbound Childen’s Bookshop wants to encourage young writers. Through November 5th, interested writers from 6th – 12th grade can come in to sign up on Spellbound’s NaNoWriMoTriumphant Chart of Noveling Progress. The writing process goes on all through November, but writers need to sign up with Spellbound by Nov. 5th. Whichever way you write, Spellbound is prepared to support young writers with sharpened pencils and free wi-fi. Participants will be entered to win prizes as they hit their goals. Spellbound will hold a Pizza Party and award prizes to participants on Dec. 1.

For information on NaNoWriMo’s Young Writers Program, interested parties can go to: https://ywp.nanowrimo.org/

Spellbound Children’s Bookshop is located at 640 Merrimon Avenue, #204, in the Merrimon Square S/C in Asheville. It’s located right above The Hop Ice Cream Café.