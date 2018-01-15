Press release:

FLAT ROCK, N.C. — On Sunday, Feb. 4, the Friends of Music at St. John in the Wilderness in Flat Rock will present a concert of music from Mozart to My Fair Lady. The concert celebrates the completion of the church’s new parish hall and the donation of a Yamaha grand piano. It will be held in the new parish hall beginning at 3:30 p.m.

The program will include Mozart’s “Piano Concerto in A major, K. 414,” played by St. John organist and Director of Music Dewitt Tipton, along with members of the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra. Greenville professional singers Danielle Knox, soprano, Grant Knox, tenor, and Adrian Smith, bass-baritone, will sing opera arias and the final trio from Gounod’s “Faust.” They also will sing excerpts from My Fair Lady joined by the St. John Parish Choir.

Admission is free; however, donations will be gratefully accepted. For more information, call 828-693-9783 or visit www.stjohnflatrock.org.