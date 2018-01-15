Press release:
FLAT ROCK, N.C. — On Sunday, Feb. 4, the Friends of Music at St. John in the Wilderness in Flat Rock will present a concert of music from Mozart to My Fair Lady. The concert celebrates the completion of the church’s new parish hall and the donation of a Yamaha grand piano. It will be held in the new parish hall beginning at 3:30 p.m.
The program will include Mozart’s “Piano Concerto in A major, K. 414,” played by St. John organist and Director of Music Dewitt Tipton, along with members of the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra. Greenville professional singers Danielle Knox, soprano, Grant Knox, tenor, and Adrian Smith, bass-baritone, will sing opera arias and the final trio from Gounod’s “Faust.” They also will sing excerpts from My Fair Lady joined by the St. John Parish Choir.
Admission is free; however, donations will be gratefully accepted. For more information, call 828-693-9783 or visit www.stjohnflatrock.org.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.