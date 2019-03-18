Press release from PUSH Gallery:

STREET/ART at PUSH Gallery -Friday, March 22 from 7-10pm

“Finding your line” is an expression used by skateboarders, mountain bikers and trail

runners to describe the instantaneous improvisational impulse which mediates the

decision-making processes necessary for action. Street Skaters navigate a landscape

finding compositions in a similar way an artist approaches the making of a work. Street

Artists occupy a liminal space between these two worlds: always on the lookout for the

perfect wall, always adjusting to the surrounding environment and stimuli. The mode of

improvisation is paramount to how both artists and skaters approach situations,

environments, and their practice, both in studio and in the world.

This exhibition invited artists to make two works, both part of the same conversation,

responding to two different environments: the street and the gallery – one installed at

PUSH and one installed in situ in a public place. The gallery exhibition will include the

gallery works themselves as well as a map identifying where each corresponding work

may be found.