Press release from PUSH Gallery:
STREET/ART at PUSH Gallery -Friday, March 22 from 7-10pm
“Finding your line” is an expression used by skateboarders, mountain bikers and trail
runners to describe the instantaneous improvisational impulse which mediates the
decision-making processes necessary for action. Street Skaters navigate a landscape
finding compositions in a similar way an artist approaches the making of a work. Street
Artists occupy a liminal space between these two worlds: always on the lookout for the
perfect wall, always adjusting to the surrounding environment and stimuli. The mode of
improvisation is paramount to how both artists and skaters approach situations,
environments, and their practice, both in studio and in the world.
This exhibition invited artists to make two works, both part of the same conversation,
responding to two different environments: the street and the gallery – one installed at
PUSH and one installed in situ in a public place. The gallery exhibition will include the
gallery works themselves as well as a map identifying where each corresponding work
may be found.
