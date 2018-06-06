Press release from the Poe Center for Health Education:

The Poe Center for Health Education in Raleigh is partnering with Hominy Valley Missional Network to provide the following substance use prevention programs to Buncombe County residents in June 2018.

North Carolina and the nation are facing an epidemic of drug overdose deaths. The death rate for heroin overdoses nearly quadrupled from 2012 to 2015 (0.8 to 2.9), and the death rate for prescription opioid overdoses doubled over the same time frame (1.9 to 3.7).

A new report mapped out the top 25 worst cities in the U.S. for opioid abuse, and North Carolina shows up four times on that list, said Jonathan Rodriguez in his article, “The Opioid Crisis in America’s Workforce.”

With support from the North Carolina Medical Society Alliance, the Poe Center is pleased to offer the following programs for youth and adults. This unique combination of programming provides insights into the developing adolescent brain, the related risks of early substance use and strategies for how families and communities can help protect young people.

#YouthCulture (adults over 21 only)

June 7 – 6:30-8:30 p.m. – Francis Asbury United Methodist Church – 725 Asbury Road, Candler, N.C.

The Poe Center’s #YouthCulture program is designed to empower community members, parents and guardians by providing insight into the environment and culture around youth. This two-hour workshop explores how the developing adolescent brain shapes perceptions and behavior. All participants will receive a free packet of supportive materials and resources. Covered topics will include substance use, Internet safety, sexting and healthy dating relationships. Additionally, we will explore ways to enhance parent-child communication. Child care will be available.

For the Health of It (youth 12-18 years of age only)

June 11 – 6:30-8:00 p.m. – Montmorenci United Methodist Church – 89 Old Candler Town Rd, Candler, N.C. Participants (12-18 years of age only) will learn the types and effects of opioids (prescription pain medicine and heroin) on the brain and body, how opioids affect brain chemistry, safe use of prescription medication, and how to recognize an emergency and intervene on the behalf of their peers as well as stress management as a prevention technique. Plus, we will serve tacos.

#YouthCulture: Opioids 101 (adults over 21 only)

June 25 – 6:30-8:00 p.m. – Montmorenci United Methodist Church – 89 Old Candler Town Road, Candler, N.C. Want to know more about opioids? Come join us for a free community dinner and a session to learn about the growing concern of opioid use (prescription pain medicine and heroin) in our communities and how to recognize the risk factors, youth perception of risk, scope of the opiate problem, signs and symptoms, as well as action steps and resources to keep children from opioid use.

Registration for all events is free and open to the public. For more information, call Rev. Kevin Bates at 828-606-8063.