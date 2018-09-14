On Monday, September 17, Sunny Point Café, located at 626 Haywood Road in West Asheville, will celebrate their 15th anniversary with prizes for all who join them for breakfast or lunch from 8am-2:30pm.

Prizes include free dinners, t-shirts, copies of their cookbook, jams or dressings to take home, jars of their award winning Bloody Mary mix, seeds from the on-site garden, free desserts, sides of bacon, and three amazing grand prizes. The three grand prize winners will each receive a token that grants the winner + one guest the ability to SKIP TO THE FRONT OF THE LINE anytime Sunny Point is open, FOR A YEAR!

Sunny Point Café opened on September 17, 2003 serving breakfast and lunch at the corner of State Street and Haywood Road in a building that had been vacant for over 30 years. Two years later Sunny Point began serving dinner. At the same time conversion of the weedy lot next door began when a teacher from Rainbow Community School, and part-time café employee, offered to grow flowers for the tables and herbs for the kitchen. The garden has continued to develop, transitioning to the growing of seasonal vegetables for incorporation into garden-to-table specials, and it has become a favorite place for customers to wait for tables and neighbors to stroll through and exchange gardening tips.

Sunny Point Café’s owners, April Moon Harper and her mother Belinda Raab, both actively work in the daily management and core decisions of running the business. April’s two daughters, Emma and Hana, having grown up in the restaurant, are now management level employees participating in decisions and are key participants to maintaining the quality of the customer experience.

As the popularity of the restaurant continues to hit new levels with national awards and press, Sunny Point has worked to maintain its core values – providing quality comfort food in a welcoming environment. Although asked often about expanding to additional locations, April and Belinda feel it is important to stay connected to the community that has supported them all these years. Dedication to this one location is core to the nature of their family business.

Join Sunny Point Café as they celebrate 15 years of serving upscale comfort food, Monday, September 17, 2018 from 8am-2:30pm. A ribbon cutting will start the day with special guest Stu Helm: Food Fan. Event is rain or shine.