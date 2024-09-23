From Buncombe County Schools:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Principal Nathan Allison of T.C. Roberson High School was honored at a pop-up ceremony at the school this afternoon. Mr. Allison was surprised to hear the school’s marching band playing outside the main office. When he came to investigate, he found his wife and sons, along with BCS Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson, Associate Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Reed, and 2024 BCS Principal of the Year Chip Cody of Erwin High School. All were waiting to share the good news.
“I love my job, and I’m grateful to do it with all of you,” Mr. Allison shared, motioning to the teachers and students who joined the celebration. “I’m very honored to be chosen. Go Rams!”
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.