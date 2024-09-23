Principal Nathan Allison of T.C. Roberson High School was honored at a pop-up ceremony at the school this afternoon. Mr. Allison was surprised to hear the school’s marching band playing outside the main office. When he came to investigate, he found his wife and sons, along with BCS Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson, Associate Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Reed, and 2024 BCS Principal of the Year Chip Cody of Erwin High School. All were waiting to share the good news.

“I love my job, and I’m grateful to do it with all of you,” Mr. Allison shared, motioning to the teachers and students who joined the celebration. “I’m very honored to be chosen. Go Rams!”