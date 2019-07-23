Press release from All American Food Fights:

The Southeast’s largest comedy festival celebrates thirteen years in Asheville this summer with stand up comedians from all around the world. Recently rebranded from Laugh Your Asheville Off, Asheville Comedy Festival has grown into one of the country’s most prestigious comedy festivals among both comedians, comedy industry professionals and fans.

The four day festival will be showcasing more than 50 comics from around the world. These comics flock into town to turn the heads of the audiences, major TV network executives, casting agents, talent bookers, and comedy club owners that have traveled to the festival to discover comedians in an atmosphere designed to set the performers up for success.

“The festival has nurtured its reputation for being very comic and comedy industry friendly by staying true to what we believe a comedy festival should be… FUNNY, classy, informative for the performers and comfortable for everyone from our comics all the way to our audience. We don’t complicate winning. We put high value on production detail because that’s what we would want from a big comedy show.” said Charlie Gerencer, festival Executive Producer/Director and production company executive.

Every year, Asheville is given a front row seat to see comedians from all around the world first. Many festival alums have gone on to great success including rolls in popular tv series and movie roles. Many are currently writing and producing some of the biggest hits on the air right now as well.

And it’s no wonder so much talent makes its way on to the Asheville Comedy Festival stages. Los Angeles based Event Producer, Charlie Gerencer, is a comedy business veteran. He has produced comedy around the world and in some of the country’s largest and most prestigious venues. He has been a comedy club owner, live event producer, television producer and is currently the owner and executive producer of the Asheville Comedy Festival, A.K.A. Laugh Your Asheville Off.

While under a comedy television development deal with Lionsgate, Charlie produced multiple projects including “The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale” and “Norm Macdonald Has a Show” for Netflix, “Lyft Legend with Kevin Hart” and many more. Currently he is the co-executive producer and showrunner for “The DL Hughley Show” on TVONE managing an order of over 140 episodes.

Schedule:

Wednesday, August 7 at Highland Brewing Company

Thursday, August 8 at Diana Wortham Theatre

Friday, August 9 at Diana Wortham Theatre

Saturday, August 10 at Diana Wortham Theatre

Late shows at Lazoom Room Wednesday – Friday

Tickets on Sale now at www.ashevillecomedyfestival.com