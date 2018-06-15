Greensboro, NC – June 6, 2018 – The Fresh Market, a leading specialty grocery retailer, announced today the expansion of its Local Program at three North Carolina stores within the Asheville/ Hendersonville area. The Fresh Market’s Local Program aims to provide guests with local products that are unique and regionally relevant. Guests shopping at The Fresh Market stores in these communities can now choose from a selection of locally-sourced products and brands. In addition, The Fresh Market stores in Asheville/ Hendersonville will celebrate these local vendors with an in-store event on Saturday, June 23 from 12-4pm that includes sampling and an opportunity to connect with these specialty food purveyors.

“At The Fresh Market, we take great pride in curating only the best and most unique assortment of products for our guests,” says Rich Durante, chief merchandising officer, The Fresh Market. “Our Local Program adds to our overall product offering by including high-quality items that are regionally significant, as well as complementing and enhancing the culinary heritage of the area. We are excited to add these exceptional North Carolina purveyors to our local stores.”

Products selected for The Fresh Market’s Local Program are sourced from within a 100-mile radius of the store, or within the state, so there are fewer transportation miles to the store and lessened environmental impact. The Local Program expansion at The Fresh Market’s Asheville and Hendersonville stores includes the addition of the following products:

Roots Hummus (Asheville, NC) – The “microbrew of hummus,” available in 10 delicious flavors including roasted garlic, mango sriracha and roasted red bell pepper

Lusty Monk Mustard (Candler, NC) – Small batch mustards that are fresh-ground, hand-crafted and full of flavor

Asheville Pretzel Company (Asheville, NC) – Handcrafted, artisan hard pretzels available in three distinct flavors: original; siracha spice and garlic; and onion and chives

Boone Barr (Banner Elk, NC) – Made from organic and natural ingredients from the most local sources possible, these “multi-use” bars come in five unique flavors and can be eaten as energy bars, nutritional bars or meal-replacement bars

Postre Caramels (Asheville, NC) – Made by hand in small batches, these caramel chews come in three classic flavors: original sea salt; chocolate; and sourwood honey

Dolce di Maria (Black Mountain, NC) – Italian-inspired, gluten and dairy-free desserts that are baked with natural and organic ingredients

Dr. King’s Carolina Bison (Asheville, NC) – Fresh off the multi-generational, family-run farm, this selection of grass-fed bison and elk meat is of the highest quality

Münki Snacks (Asheville, NC) – Globally inspired snack foods, trail mixes and nuts made from premium ingredients that deliver interesting flavor combinations

“As an Asheville-based business that is also Living Wage certified, we are excited to be part of The Fresh Market’s local program,” says Michael Portenfield, CEO, Roots Hummus. “We producehummus in small batches, the old-fashioned way, ensuring high quality and attention to detail. Additionally, our products are non-GMO verified, vegan, gluten-free and preservative-free with outstanding flavor and texture. The success of our business helped launch our non-profit organization, the Roots Foundation, which enables us to support school gardens and outdoor classrooms.”

The Fresh Market regularly reviews the sales performance and customer feedback on products that are part of the local program. Successful brands have the possibility of being carried by additional The Fresh Market locations.

Durante adds: “Our local program provides the opportunity for small family-owned operations to grow their business exponentially with regional distribution. In addition, we have the opportunity to partner with local agriculture departments, small business development centers and non-profits to assist in promoting both rural and urban local economies. It’s a win-win.”

To find a store within the Asheville and Hendersonville markets, visit https://www.thefreshmarket.com /your-market/store-locator.

For more information regarding The Fresh Market’s Local Program or to submit product information, please email local@thefreshmarket.net.

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Since 1982, The Fresh Market, Inc. has helped guests make everyday eating extraordinary with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood, to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, this specialty grocery retailer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 176 stores in 24 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

###

Event Info

The Fresh Market – Local Vendor Celebration

Saturday, June 23rd, 12-4 pm at The Fresh Market stores in Asheville and Hendersonville

The Fresh Market’s local vendor celebration aims to connect guests with their local specialty food purveyors to foster a sense of community, reduce food miles and to learn more about where their food comes from. There will be food sampling and engagement with the vendors.