Press release from Noble Kava:

On Saturday, June 23rd, 2018 Noble Kava will be celebrating their eighth anniversary as a business and one year residing at 268 Biltmore Avenue. This celebration will be jam packed with local live music, specials, surprises, and a live painting.

Come for the festivities and stay to experience the intoxicating beverage that is said to produce a state of calm relaxation and reduce anxiety: KAVA! Specials will be offered all day, music will begin at 2pm and end at 8pm. Lineup includes: Savannah Hatfield, Taylor Frantz, The Downhills, Lau Magie and the Moon Dogs, Lo Wolf and Chuck Lichtenberger. Anyone over 18 is welcome to attend. Limited parking spaces in immediate lot; Street parking is suggested. Treat yourself to this Western Pacific drink with a long history of robust flavor.

Noble Kava is NC’s first and finest kava bar, serving the drink from the South Pacific that has helped generations of native islanders relax, unwind, and commune with their ancestors. First timers get a buy one get one free kava shot.

Saturday June 23rd, 2018 12pm-12am.

Noble Kava

268 Biltmore Ave.

Asheville, NC

Hours: 12pm-12am Daily

828-505-8118

Noblekava.com

Facebook.com/noblekava