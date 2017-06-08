Press release:

STONEWALL COMMEMORATION AND TRANS PRIDE WEEK TO BE HELD JUNE 24th THROUGH JULY 1st

Tranzmission is proud to announce this year’s Stonewall Commemoration Week events, running from June 24th to July 1st 2017. The Stonewall riots marked the kickoff of the modern day queer rights movement and were primarily initiated by trans feminine people of color, who have often been ignored or left behind by the mainstream gay rights movement. This marks the 16th year of Asheville’s observance of the Stonewall Commemoration and Trans Pride.

Founded on April 1st, 2001, Tranzmission is a volunteer-led organization dedicated to making the lives of transgender, gender variant, nonbinary and genderqueer individuals healthier, happier and safer through education, advocacy and support. Affiliated projects include the Transformers Support Group and the Tranzmission Prison Books Project. Tranzmission is funded entirely by donations and fundraisers.