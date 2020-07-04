Press release from from the Pisgah Health Foundation:

Pisgah Health Foundation has approved a grant request to The Cindy Platt ​​Boys ​​& Girls Club of Transylvania County for funding summer programs for the youth who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity to attend camp.

The Boys & Girls Club typically registers over 400 diverse youth for their full-day summer program that provides two hot meals, academic, health & wellness and character-building programming.

“On behalf of the Pisgah Health Foundation, it’s very special to be able to provide this opportunity for so many at risk children in our Community. This opportunity will make a meaningful difference in the lives of almost 100 families in Transylvania County and symbolizes the very reason we exist as a Foundation” says Art Fisher, board member, Pisgah Health Foundation.

“The restrictions placed upon the youth during this pandemic intensify their mental, emotional, and physical needs,” says Executive Director Sarah St. Marie. “It is imperative that we spearhead a solution to help provide youth development experiences within other community organizations for the elementary-aged youth this summer.” Diversity is so vital that during this time every child will have their needs met so that all have access to the same opportunities to learn, play and live.

The funds will help cover the majority of the cost for over 90 elementary aged members (1​st​–5​th grades) to attend youth development day camps in the community this summer.

Collaborating organizations include the Transylvania County Recreation Department, Mountain Roots and Muddy Sneakers. The Recreation department is offering 8 weeks of a variety of camps mostly for ages 6–12 and two weeks of camp dedicated to 3-5 year old preschoolers. Mountain Roots is offering 6 weeks of day camps for rising 1​st​–5​th​ graders. Muddy Sneakers will host 5 weeks of day camps at the Reeb Ranch for 6–11 year olds.

Pisgah Health Foundation is grateful to support The Cindy Platt Boys & Girls Club of Transylvania County as they take the lead in the organization and collaboration of this summer experience.